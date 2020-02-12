Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407,266 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hercules Capital worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 20.4% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.