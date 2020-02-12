Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,890 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Century Casinos worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,460,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,212 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 142,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,880,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $241.77 million, a PE ratio of 137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie began coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Union Gaming Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

