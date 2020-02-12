Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 9,495 Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,091.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 401,697 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $93,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.