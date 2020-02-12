Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of HBT Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,319,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.45 million and a PE ratio of 5.41. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00.

HBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT).

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.