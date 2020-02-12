Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 118,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Purple Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,552,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,864,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $373,544.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020. 78.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation Inc has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $277.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of -0.45.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.