Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce sales of $6.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.69 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $26.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.43 billion to $26.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.27 billion to $27.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after buying an additional 765,113 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,021,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,747,000 after buying an additional 222,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,660,000 after buying an additional 70,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

