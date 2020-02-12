Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.86.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

MDLZ opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

