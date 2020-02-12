Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 114,100 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,100 shares during the period. MAXIMUS accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 1.28% of MAXIMUS worth $60,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth $103,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 15.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.06. 3,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,019. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.