Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 31,122 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,122 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.50% of Astronics worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 38.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Astronics by 35.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Astronics by 482.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 53,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter worth about $1,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astronics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. 2,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Dougherty & Co cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

