Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Boosts Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.12% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,083,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 250,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $6,242,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,267.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,873,188. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.62. 5,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,196. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $97.14 and a 1 year high of $167.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

