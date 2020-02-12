Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys Shares of 320,973 GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 320,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.11% of GrafTech International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 276.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,499,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,825 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,781,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,022,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 53.7% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,360,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after buying an additional 825,077 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at about $7,304,000.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

EAF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,613. GrafTech International Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

