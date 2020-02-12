Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $18.98 Million Stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,721 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.28% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories worth $18,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDY. ValuEngine lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE RDY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,251. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

