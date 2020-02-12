Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $3.96 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,525 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.05% of Donaldson worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 335.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after buying an additional 565,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 311,084 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $7,067,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 470.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,680,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. 5,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,454. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $58.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

