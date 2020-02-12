Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,320 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.14% of Outfront Media worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 94.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Outfront Media by 35.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 22,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,991. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07.

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

