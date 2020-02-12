Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $5.55 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.18% of Barnes Group worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on B. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti increased their target price on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

NYSE B traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.27. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,956. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

