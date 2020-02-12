Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $52.83 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.74. The stock had a trading volume of 357,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,285. The company has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.76. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $141.25 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

