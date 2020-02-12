Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $57.17 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,344 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $57,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,403,000 after purchasing an additional 194,791 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,424 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,232,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,801,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,315,000 after purchasing an additional 57,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,555,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,719,000 after purchasing an additional 177,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 499,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,780,603. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,852 shares of company stock worth $5,441,788 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

