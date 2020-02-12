Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $86.22 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516,850 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 2.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.15% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $86,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $76,696,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,586,000 after purchasing an additional 592,051 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,794,000 after buying an additional 442,717 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after buying an additional 361,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,590 shares of company stock worth $17,067,168. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.84. 113,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,447. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.