Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,280 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 1.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $55,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 424,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 95,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 23,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,270,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. 4,691,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,463,800. The stock has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

