Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 177,077 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,077 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $47,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in China Mobile by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in China Mobile by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in China Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in China Mobile by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Mobile stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

