Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 19,018 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.20% of PolyOne worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 242,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PolyOne by 253.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PolyOne by 29.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PolyOne by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,478,000 after buying an additional 491,079 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in PolyOne during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE POL traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $32.09. 19,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,108. PolyOne Co. has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.93%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

