Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 756,005 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,005 shares during the quarter. New York Community Bancorp accounts for 1.7% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 1.14% of New York Community Bancorp worth $64,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,876. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

