Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 30,146 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,146 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. 814,194 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89.

