Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 43,493 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,493 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.17% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 68.6% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Cody bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,542.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VSH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. 11,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.