Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 483,545 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,250,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483,545 shares during the quarter. Infosys accounts for about 4.7% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.41% of Infosys worth $178,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 18.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,751 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 32.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 197,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Infosys by 44.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,588,032. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Infosys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

