Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 574,398 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,902,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 574,398 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco comprises about 4.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.19% of Itau Unibanco worth $172,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 740,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,937,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.