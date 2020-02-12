Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 58,832 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 589,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,832 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.74% of National CineMedia worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 44.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2,980.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,517. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $614.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

