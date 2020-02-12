Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trims Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348,460 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises 1.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 1.20% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $73,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,895,000 after buying an additional 1,543,300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,510,000 after purchasing an additional 53,644 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 64,511 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,541,000 after purchasing an additional 248,524 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 668,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

RBA traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

