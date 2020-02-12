Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trims Stake in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its stake in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,455 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.49% of Tivity Health worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. 10,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Tivity Health Inc has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

