Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.35% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 40,540.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,522 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 468,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 58,967 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 441,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 30,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,960 shares of company stock worth $280,930. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

MNR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. 214,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,526. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

