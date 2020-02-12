Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a payout ratio of 165.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.1%.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,526. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $255,517.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,960 shares of company stock valued at $280,930. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.