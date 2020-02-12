Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target to $75.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $63.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

CMP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CL King started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

CMP stock opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.41. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 10,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

