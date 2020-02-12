Monolith (TKN) Trading 21.5% Higher This Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Monolith has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002193 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. Monolith has a total market cap of $7.41 million and $61,504.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monolith Token Profile

TKN is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

