Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Down 23.4% in January

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 942,600 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MPWR stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.73. 335,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,688. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $191.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 63.24%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $13,025,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,078,663.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $5,991,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,728,703.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,561 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,037. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

