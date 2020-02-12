Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $11.28 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $207.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

