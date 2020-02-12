Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,682 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 58,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.86 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

