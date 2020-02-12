Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

GOOGL opened at $1,510.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,041.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,529.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,428.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,294.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.