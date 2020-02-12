Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 5.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 3.48% of Moody’s worth $1,559,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $161.80 and a 1-year high of $272.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.82.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

