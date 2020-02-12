Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Moody’s updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.10-9.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $9.10-9.30 EPS.

Shares of MCO traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.41. 981,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,447. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $162.57 and a twelve month high of $276.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

