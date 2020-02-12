Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.10-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.10. The company issued revenue guidance of mid single digits (cons +5%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.Moody’s also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.10-9.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Moody’s from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.82.

NYSE MCO opened at $269.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $161.80 and a 52 week high of $272.94.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

