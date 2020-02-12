Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) Short Interest Down 27.2% in January

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 666,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Moog stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $94.72. 427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,177. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average is $85.72. Moog has a 52-week low of $73.99 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOG.A. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

