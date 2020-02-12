More Coin (MORE) Price Reaches $0.0350 on Top Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One More Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $69,985.00 and $95.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.50 or 0.03500140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00256157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00151238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002953 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.