Morgan Stanley Boosts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $112.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.65. 2,279,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,231. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $97.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 147,208 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 297,823 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after buying an additional 76,924 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,914 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 46,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.