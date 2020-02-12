Morgan Stanley Boosts Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $112.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

NYSE HLT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.71. 35,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,529. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $115.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.38.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,988,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after purchasing an additional 544,547 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 359.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 498,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 165.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 391,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.