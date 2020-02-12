Morgan Stanley Increases Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $176.00

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRL. Bank of America cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cfra upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

NYSE CRL traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $170.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 27.3% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

