Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 16.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 742.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Prologis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 220,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

