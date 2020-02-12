Mosaic (MOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -251.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $33.91.

Get Mosaic alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.