Moss Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $1.38 Million (MOC)

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. Moss Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and $1.38 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moss Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, BCEX and GOPAX. Over the last week, Moss Coin has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moss Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.03546574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00248650 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00146585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Moss Coin Token Profile

Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,390,132 tokens. Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland. The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land.

Moss Coin Token Trading

Moss Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, GOPAX and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moss Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moss Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.