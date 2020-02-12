Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cfra from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.58.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.76. 191,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.35. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $134.29 and a twelve month high of $186.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Gierl Augustine Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $0. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

