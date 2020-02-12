Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 8.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Msci by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,168. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.22. 5,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,161. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $304.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

